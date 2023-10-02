Police have laid charges on three drivers after traffic on a Toronto area highway was brought to a halt by a group of vehicles who proceeded to perform stunt driving manoeuvres.

A release issued by Halton police on Monday said the incident took place on Sept. 21, at approximately 11 p.m., on the Queen Elizabeth Way in Oakville, Ont.

Investigators allege that a group of motorcycles and cars slowed down on the highway and eventually stopped traffic near Ford Drive.

They then began to perform stunt driving manoeuvres, travelling at high speeds and weaving in and out of traffic, police said.

Through investigation, police said they were able to identify the vehicles and drivers, and subsequently placed Highway Traffic Act charges of stunt driving and careless driving on three 22-year-old males.

Each of the accused was given a 30-day licence suspension and had their vehicles, two motorcycles and one car, impounded for 14 days, according to the release.

If any member of the public witnessed this incident or has dash camera footage they are asked to contact the HRPS – District Response Unit (Burlington) at 905-825-4747 ext. 2391.