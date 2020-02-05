

Chris Herhalt , CP24.com





The three largest teacher’s unions in the province are planning strikes that will impact some or all of the GTA’s school boards every single day this coming week:

On Monday Feb. 3, the Elementary Teacher’s Federation of Ontario (ETFO) will hold walkouts in seven Ontario school boards, including the Halton Region District School Board.

the Elementary Teacher’s Federation of Ontario (ETFO) will hold walkouts in seven Ontario school boards, including the Halton Region District School Board. On Tuesday, Feb. 4, the Ontario Secondary School Teacher’s Federation, representing all public English high school teachers in the province, says it will hold walkouts in ten school boards, including the York Region District School Board.

the Ontario Secondary School Teacher’s Federation, representing all public English high school teachers in the province, says it will hold walkouts in ten school boards, including the York Region District School Board. In addition, ETFO will hold walkouts in ten boards including Durham Region District School Board, Peel Region District School Board and Upper Grand District School Board.

Also on Tuesday, every single Catholic elementary and secondary school in the province will shut down and all teachers will be on a one-day strike.

On Wednesday, ETFO members in nine boards outside the GTA will walk off the job.

ETFO members in nine boards outside the GTA will walk off the job. On Thursday, every single English public elementary school in Ontario will shut down as ETFO embarks on a one-day strike.

every single English public elementary school in Ontario will shut down as ETFO embarks on a one-day strike. On Friday, EFTO members in nine boards including Toronto District School Board, York Region District School Board and Hamilton-Wentworth will walk off the job once again.

So far, the Ford government has reached labour deals with the majority of school support staff in the province, organized into two unions representing approximately 70,000 people.

His government is also compensating parents for every full day their children's school is closed due to strike action, up to $60 per child per day.