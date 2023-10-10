School boards around the GTA say they are making mental health guidance available to their school communities in the wake of the deadly attack by Hamas on Israel and the ensuing bombardment of Gaza.

“Our thoughts are with all those impacted by the deadly attacks on Israel over the weekend and the ongoing violence in the region,” The Toronto District school Board (TDSB) said in a message that went out to parents, guardians and caregivers Monday.

“At the Toronto District School Board, we serve many students, staff and communities, including Jewish, Palestinian and Israeli, who have been impacted by decades of conflict in the region.”

The school board said that as classes resume this week, it will re-commit to making classrooms and offices “affirming, respectful, and inclusive places” for people to learn and work.

“As educators, it is our duty and obligation to uphold human rights and to protect the humanity of every individual so that they feel a sense of belonging at school and work,” the board’s statement said.

The board said it understands that some students and staff “may need extra support” in the weeks ahead and that “individuals will be impacted differently based on their lived experiences.”

The board statement also noted that students “may be confronted with horrible images of war.”

Since the attack on Saturday, which left at least 1,000 Israelis dead, social media sites have been littered with shocking images of dead bodies and kidnapped individuals, as well as posts from family members trying to find missing loved ones.

The ensuing bombardment of Gaza has so far left around 900 Palestinians dead and images of the destruction there have also been flooding in.

Social media sites like X have also been criticized for allowing for the proliferation of misinformation and disturbing content around the conflict.

The TDSB said those in the school community are encouraged to reach out to local principals about available mental health resources. The board has also posted tips for speaking with children who are experiencing difficulties.

MORE: How to talk to kids and teens about the Israel-Hamas war

The Peel District School Board also said that it has students from a number of diverse backgrounds and posted a similar message.

“We understand these events may cause a variety of reactions, emotions and responses among staff, students, and families,” the board said. “It is important to be aware that staff and students may express their feelings in a variety of ways. To support staff in responding to questions and/or engaging in dialogue with students, we are providing resources for schools to ensure safe, inclusive learning and working environments.”

The York Region District School Board (YRDSB) said in a separate message that “the conflict in Israel will undoubtedly affect the sense of safety and well-being” of many in the school community.

“We will continue to provide the reassurance of safety inside our buildings. We will continue to follow our protocol for addressing incidents of hate and discrimination, and work with our community partners to ensure our schools and workplaces are safe for children and our staff,” the YRDSB said.