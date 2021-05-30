Mayors across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton area have ordered their cities’ flags to fly at half-mast following the discovery of the remains of over 200 children who attended the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia.

On Sunday morning, Toronto Mayor John Tory tweeted a statement on the discovery.

“This is a heartbreaking reminder of the terrible and shameful legacy of residential schools and the thousands of innocent children who died. We know this discovery will also be difficult for survivors of the residential school system and a reminder of the trauma they endured,” Tory wrote.

“I have spoken with Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation Chief Stacey Laforme this weekend and he has asked for our ceremonial flags to be lowered to mourn this unspeakable tragedy,” he continued.