Family members and the victims of a 2018 shooting rampage on The Danforth have filed a multi-million-dollar class-action lawsuit targeting gun manufacturer Smith & Wesson.

The suit was filed in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice on Monday and seeks at least $150 million in damages.

Among the claims in the suit, the plaintiffs argue that the manufacturer failed to install smart technology in the weapon that would have prevented unauthorized use of it and that it was reasonably foreseeable that the gun might be used to kill or injure innocent third parties.

The suit cites a 2000 agreement between the company and the U.S. government in which Smith & Wesson said that it would incorporate smart gun technology in new firearm designs by 2003.

“Despite the agreement, in 2005 the defendant introduced the Smith& Wesson M&P (or Military and Police) 40 series, the model of the handgun used in the Danforth shooting, which failed to include smart gun technology,” the suit reads.

The allegations have not been tested in court.

Gunfire rang out along a busy stretch of the popular Toronto street on a warm summer night on July 22, 2018, sending people scrambling for their lives and barricading themselves in shops.

The gunman, Faisal Hussain, became involved in a shootout with police and took his own life.

When the gunfire was over, two innocent people were dead – 10-year-old Julianna Kozis and 18-year-old Reese Fallon. Thirteen other people were injured, some suffering life-altering physical injuries.

The weapon used in the shooting had been reported as stolen by a Saskatchewan gun dealer in 2015.

Hussain, 29, had a long history of mental health issues and had been in and out of treatment for years. Police have said they don’t know where he obtained the gun or what motivated him.

Smith & Wesson could not immediately be reached for a comment.