Gunshot victim checks into hospital in aftermath of Etobicoke shooting
Share:
Published Sunday, October 1, 2023 1:20PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, October 1, 2023 1:20PM EDT
A gunshot victim checked themselves into a local hospital Sunday afternoon after a shooting that police believed occurred a day earlier in Etobicoke.
Police say the victim attended the hospital with a gunshot wound at around 12:40 p.m., in the aftermath of a shooting which “possibly” took place near the intersection of Kipling Avenue and Dixon Road on Saturday.
The victim had non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Toronto police.