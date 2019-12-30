

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX - A Texas murder suspect who police believed got into Canada over the summer has been arrested in Halifax after officers responded to a shoplifting complaint.

Halifax Regional Police say Derek Cameron Whisenand, 28, was arrested Monday afternoon when their officers were called about a shoplifter at a business in the city's Bayer's Lake area.

Police say the suspect attempted to flee, but they caught him on foot.

Whisenand is a homicide suspect in Eastland County, Texas, which is about 170 km southwest of the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

In July, RCMP warned that he'd illegally crossed into Canada near Haskett, Man., sometime during the week of June 24.

The Eastland County Sheriff's Office said in a news release in June that Whisenand is accused of killing 78-year-old Burton Duane Sanborn.

Police in Halifax say arrangements are being made to hand Whisenand over to federal authorities.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2019.