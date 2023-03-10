A personal support worker is facing charges in connection with the theft of a safe containing valuables from a home in Oakville, Halton Regional Police say.

Officers began an investigation into a theft at a home on Yolanda Drive on March 7.

The complainant told police that a safe containing a large quantity of cash, jewellery and personal documents was stolen from the home that day.

Police said a personal support worker who is contracted to assist clients at the home was subsequently identified as a suspect.

The safe was found after a search warrant was executed on a vehicle belonging to the suspect, police said.

Investigators said in a news release Friday that they made an arrest on March 8.

They said 25-year-old-Shanelle Hylton of Brampton has been charged with theft over $5,000.

Hylton has been released on an undertaking.

Police are asking anyone with further information to contact investigators.