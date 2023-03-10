Halton police charge PSW after safe stolen from Oakville home
A personal support worker is facing charges in connection with the theft of a safe containing valuables from a home in Oakville, Halton Regional Police say.
Officers began an investigation into a theft at a home on Yolanda Drive on March 7.
The complainant told police that a safe containing a large quantity of cash, jewellery and personal documents was stolen from the home that day.
Police said a personal support worker who is contracted to assist clients at the home was subsequently identified as a suspect.
The safe was found after a search warrant was executed on a vehicle belonging to the suspect, police said.
Investigators said in a news release Friday that they made an arrest on March 8.
They said 25-year-old-Shanelle Hylton of Brampton has been charged with theft over $5,000.
Hylton has been released on an undertaking.
Police are asking anyone with further information to contact investigators.