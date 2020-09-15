Halton police say a school bus driver has been charged after allegedly being caught using a cell phone while driving through an active construction zone with children on board.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon shortly before 3:30 p.m. in the area of Trafalgar Road and Briarhall Gate.

The traffic unit pulled over the bus and the driver is now facing a distracted driving charge, Halton police said.

According to police, 16 children were on board at the time of the alleged incident.

The bus company has also been notified, police said.