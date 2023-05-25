The Halton Regional Police Service will commence its latest firearms and weapons amnesty next week, allowing residents and businesses to surrender unwanted or illegally-owned firearms, weapons and ammunition without being prosecuted for having them.

The amnesty goes into effect on Thursday, June 1. All Halton residents and any businesses that operate in the region are eligible for the program.

“This amnesty enables everyone to play a role in helping make our community safer,” said Halton Regional Police Superintendent Al Albano.

“By removing unwanted or unregistered firearms and weapons from locations such as homes and businesses, the chance of them falling into the hands of criminals and being used in violent crimes is eliminated.”

In addition to traditional firearms, police say any weapon that could pose a threat to public safety can also be surrendered under the amnesty.

Police say those items include imitation firearms and air guns, switchblades, butterfly knives, pepper spray, nunchucks, throwing stars, push daggers, knife combs, crossbows, spiked wristbands, batons and blowguns.

Halton police have put together a web page with additional information about prohibited weapons, including images to assist in identification. Police say the amnesty is not associated with any government buyback programs.

To schedule a pick-up

“Those interested in surrendering firearms, weapons and/or ammunition as part of this amnesty should visit www.haltonpolice.ca/amnesty and complete the online appointment request form,” police said in a press release.

“Appointments will be available starting June 1.”

The press release also included a number if important reminders from police.

“Do not bring any weapons or firearms to a police station,” it read.

“Do not transport firearms or weapons in your vehicle. Do not greet officers at the door with firearms or weapons.”

Officers assigned to retrieve the weapons will provide identification and will require a signature for destruction.