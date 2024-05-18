

The Canadian Press





Toronto's Summer McIntosh emerged victorious once again, winning the women's 200-metre butterfly at the Olympic & Paralympic Trials on Saturday night.

McIntosh finished with a time of two minutes 4.33 seconds to go under the Olympic qualifying time of 2:08.43.

It's the fourth event in which the 17-year-old has gone under qualifying time at the trials.

She was dominant in her 400-metre freestyle victory on Monday and followed it up the next night with a comfortable win in the 200 free. She then broke her own world record in the 400 individual medley on Thursday.

McIntosh won gold in both the 200 butterfly and 400 IM at the 2023 world aquatics championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

Mabel Zavaros of Burlington, Ont., finished second in 2:11.85.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 18, 2024.