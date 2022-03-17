A longtime New Democrat has been removed from caucus and prohibited from running under the party’s banner in the June election after unspecified information came to light during a vetting process.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath issued a statement on Thursday afternoon, confirming that the party has chosen to remove Hamilton East – Stoney Creek MPP Paul Miller from caucus after “new information” was discovered during the vetting process that all of the party’s candidates go through.

It is not clear what that information is but sources have told CP24 that Horwath felt that she couldn’t allow Miller to stay in caucus ethically.

It is not believed that the information points to any criminal wrongdoing.

“I’ve been informed of the new information uncovered during that vetting process, and find it to be clearly unacceptable. Therefore I have removed Mr. Miller from the Ontario NDP caucus,” Horwath said in the statement.

Miller was first elected as an MPP in 2007 and has served four terms.

During his time on the opposition benches, he has held a number of prominent roles, most recently as the NDP’s critic for poverty reduction.

CP24 has reached out to Miller for comment but has not yet heard back.

Miller, however, did tell The Canadian Press that he disputes the findings and is consulting with a lawyer on potential legal action.