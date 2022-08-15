Hamilton police have arrested and charged a 24-year-old man accused of sexual assault while working as a camp counsellor at a local college.

Police say an investigation was launched after a victim came forward to report an incident of sexual assault that took place in 2017.

According to a release issued Monday, Burlington resident Chevaugn “Chevy” Adamson was arrested on Aug. 11 and charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of sexual interference.

At the time of the incident, police say Adamson held a position as a counsellor at a summer camp hosted at Mohawk College in Hamilton. They say he has not worked as a counsellor since the summer of the alleged incident. However, they believe there may be more victims and are encouraing anyone with information to come forward.

Adamson is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 12, the release says.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact detective Hashimoto at 905-546-4823.

Within the release, Hamilton police took the opportunity to remind residents there’s no statute of limitations for sexual offences.

“If you are a survivor of sexual assault, you can report the incident by contacting the Sexual Assault Unit non-emergency line at 905-540-5553, or by filing a report online www.hamiltonpolice.on.ca,” the release says.

If victims need support, but are not looking to make a formal report, they can contact Hamilton Police Victim Services at 905-546-4904.