Police in Hamilton have arrested a 36-year-old man who allegedly attempted to set fire to an apartment building that houses nearly 200 units.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the building on Oxford Street at around 5:40 a.m. on Feb. 10 for reports of a multi-unit fire.

Police say that video footage subsequently reviewed by investigators showed a male suspect using a propane tank and a blowtorch to start a fire in the building’s utility room.

Police released surveillance camera images of the suspect in March but months went by without an arrest in the case.

In a news release issued on Thursday, police confirmed that they have now charged Christopher Michael Norton with arson, possession of incendiary material and mischief under $5,000.

Police are continuing to look into the incident and are asking anyone with new information to contact investigators.