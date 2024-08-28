Police arrested three youth who allegedly robbed a 20-year-old man at gunpoint after arranging to meet him through Grindr, a gay dating app.

Hamilton police allege the youths attacked the man and held him at gunpoint on Aug. 23. Officers add they allegedly stole the victim's phone to make a financial transaction, but police did not disclose how much money was sent.

Earlier that evening, police said a second victim, a 26-year-old man, was allegedly attacked by the same suspects after a random encounter on the street. Officers said the accused allegedly followed the man to his apartment, forcing him at gunpoint, where they stole a gaming station.

Police did not say if anyone sustained injuries following the two separate incidents.

The arrests in the case come two days after police released a surveillance image showing two of the suspects and made a public appeal for information.

The youths are facing two counts of robbery with a firearm. Their identities are protected under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Investigators ask those with additional information to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

With files from The Canadian Press