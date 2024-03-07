Police in Hamilton are appealing for information about a daylight shooting that claimed the life of a 19-year-old man.

The incident happened on Wednesday in the city’s downtown area.

During a March 7 news conference, Det. Sgt. Daryl Reid of Hamilton Police Service’s homicide unit said that the victim was walking alone on the sidewalk in the area of King Street West and MacNab Street South when a male who had allegedly been waiting for him jumped out of a car and shot him several times.

“We’re confident that that was a targeted shooting, that it was not random,” he said, adding at this point, police are still trying to determine the motive for this shooting.

Reid added that the suspect then returned to the vehicle and fled the scene westbound in the area of King Street West and Queen Street North.

He said that they received numerous 911 calls for shots fired in that area and at around 1 p.m. and officers were dispatched to the scene.

There, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds on the sidewalk near 119 King Street West.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, but was pronounced dead there a short time later.

He has now been identified as 19-year-old Alexander Circiumaru of Hamilton. He is Hamilton’s second murder victim of the year.

Reid said that Circiumaru was in the area at that time for a “pre-scheduled appointment.” He added that he is “known to police,” but would not elaborate further.

An autopsy was done today to determine his exact cause of death and police are still awaiting the results, he added.

The shooter is only described by police as a male who was last seen wearing all-black clothing and a face mask.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a newer model Honda Civic, black or dark grey in colour, with a spoiler on the trunk.

Reid urged the suspects to get a lawyer and turn themselves in to authorities.

Hamilton Police Service is now reviewing witness statements and CCTV footage from the area as investigators work to identify those involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Andrew Grant at 905-546-3874 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.