Hamilton police have charged one of their officers after he allegedly pointed a firearm at another officer while at work.

Police did not release any details about the alleged incident but said in a news release issued Wednesday that it happened on Oct. 23.

Const. Brandon Terdik has been charged with pointing a firearm and careless use of a firearm.

“The matter is now before the courts. Out of respect for the court process, Hamilton Police Service will not be providing further comment.”

Hamilton police said Terdik has been suspended with pay.

Terdik was released on an undertaking and will appear in court on Nov. 25.