

The Canadian Press





HAMILTON - Police in Hamilton say they're looking for a suspect after a string of what they describe as hate-motivated incidents in the city.

Police say there have been four alleged instances of "hate bias graffiti" in the same neighbourhood between Oct. 13 and 15.

They're not providing many details about the contents of the graffiti, but say it is "racial" in nature.

Police say they've identified a suspect in the case, but have not released his name.

They say the man is also wanted in an unrelated mischief investigation that is not believed to be hate-motivated.

Anyone with information is being asked to come forward.