Police in Hamilton have shutdown two illegal psilocybin (or “magic mushroom”) dispensaries.

In a media release, investigators from Hamilton police said two search warrants were executed at two separate psilocybin storefront businesses on Thursday. While police have not named the businesses in question, images provided in the release suggest the affected retailers were Shroomyz Dispensary on King Street East and The Mushroom Cabinet on Main Street East.

Police said they seized over $70,000 in psilocybin and psilocybin-infused edibles, as well as cash from both locations.

A Shroomyz location in Toronto was last raided in November, but continues to operate at a storefront on Queen Street West.

Two individuals were arrested in relation to the execution of the warrants. One, a 25-year-old woman from Hamilton, was charged with possession of psilocybin for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of a crime worth under $5,000. The other arrested individual is a 44-year-old man from Brantford, who has been charged with the same crimes as well as trafficking psilocybin.

Psilocybin is a Schedule III drug, meaning it is illegal to possess.While there has been growing interest in the potential therapeutic uses of the drug to treat mental health ailments, it is only offered through a handful of clinical trials in the country at the moment. There are no legal licensed options available to purchase the drug in Canada.

Police are asking anyone with further information on the Hamilton raids to contact investigators.