

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A Hamilton woman has been charged with multiple offences including mischief over $5,000 for allegedly faking a diagnosis of COVID-19 to get out of working at a McDonald’s, prompting the outlet to shut down for a deep clean and send every employee home to self-isolate.

Hamilton police say that on March 19, an 18-year-old female employee of a McDonald’s on Rymal Road presented a fake doctor’s note to her supervisor, indicating she had tested positive for COVID-19.

The supervisor immediately shut the store, contacted Hamilton Public Health, and sent an untold number of employees home on orders that they self-isolate for 14 days.

On March 23, Hamilton Public Health called police after discerning that the doctor’s note was fake and they had no confirmed COVID-19 patient with the suspect’s name.

“The restaurant remained closed for several days while professional cleaning services worked to sanitize the store,” Hamilton police said Friday. “There has been a significant impact on the restaurant, local customers and employees which instigated the need for police involvement.”

On Thursday, police arrested the woman.

She was charged with mischief over $5,000, fraud under $5,000, making a forged document and using a forged document.

She was released on an undertaking, with her next court appearance scheduled for May 18.