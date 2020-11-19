All elementary schools at Halton District School Board will be closed for one day later this month to accommodate changes brought on by students switching to a different learning model.

In a statement issued Thursday, HDSB said there will be no classes for Kindergarten to Grade 8 students in both in-person and online learning on Nov. 30.

“We apologize for the late notice of this school closure, but we are responding to the many system changes as a result of the shifting enrolments between in-person and virtual school formats,” the board said in a statement.

HDSB said the number of students switching between the two models has resulted in the re-organization of many classes.

That day will give elementary teachers a chance to prepare for the changes, the board said.

Students who are switching from in-person learning to virtual school will hear from their new teacher on Nov. 30.

Meanwhile, report cards will be delivered to parents and guardians electronically on Nov. 23.

For those who attend Grade 7 to 12 schools, only students in Grade 7 and 8 will have not classes.