

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 17-year-old boy is dead after a fatal shooting outside a townhouse complex in Scarborough late Thursday night.

Reports from the scene suggest that a group of residents at the Toronto Community Housing complex on Danzig Street near Morningside Avenue were socializing outside when multiple shots rang out at around 11:30 p.m.

Following the shooting, residents found the victim collapsed in front of the complex with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to hospital via an emergency run but was pronounced dead sometime overnight.

The identity of the victim has not been released; however neighbours have told CP24 that he had just graduated from high school and was planning to attend George Brown College in the fall.

“He was a very funny guy and always had a smile on his face,” friend Tila Lainscek told CP24 at the scene on Friday morning. "He was never in trouble, never hung out with the bad guys who were getting into trouble, he made sure he stayed away from that and got good marks (at

Lainscek said that the victim played basketball at nearby Sir Wilfrid Laurier Collegiate Institute and had hoped to continue his hoops career at college.

She said that he went by “Juicy J” around the complex and was well known to residents.

“That is what everyone called him here, it was a great name,” she said. “He was a good student, and was just very focused on his life and making sure he went down the right path.”

Same complex as 2012 shooting

Witnesses have said that they saw multiple suspects running along a pathway following the shooting and getting into two vehicles that were parked in a lot nearby. One of those vehicles has been described as a silver mini van.

While no suspect descriptions have been released at this time, police are expected to review the footage from a number of surveillance cameras affixed to the outside of the complex.

Many of those cameras were installed after the last time violence erupted at the complex nearly seven years ago.

In July, 2012, an exchange of gunfire at a community barbecue hosted at the complex resulted in the death of a 14-year-old girl and a 23-year-old man. More than 20 others were also injured in that shooting.