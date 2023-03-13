An Indigenous headdress that was inside a vehicle stolen from the parking lot of a Mississauga hotel over the weekend has been found and returned to its owner.

The garment was inside a Green Jeep Wrangler belonging to Nipissing First Nation Chief Scott McLeod when it was stolen at around 3 a.m. on Saturday from the Sandman Signature Mississauga hotel.

Shortly before 4 p.m. Monday, Peel Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah tweeted that the headdress has been located.

We are pleased to advise that the @Nipissing_FN Community Chief Headdress has been located & returned to Chief Scott McLeod. Thank you to our @PeelPolice officers for their diligence and for the public assistance in ensuring its safe return. pic.twitter.com/vADQDc1G10 — Chief Nishan Duraiappah (@ChiefNish) March 13, 2023

The return of the headdress comes after a public appeal by McLeod, who said that it took more than two years of research by elders, academics, historians and geographers to reconstruct it.

“I ask that the perpetrators of this theft find it upon themselves to kindly return the headdress, this can be done anonymously, to the Sandman Signature Mississauga hotel or to one of the arenas where the event is taking place,” he said.

On Saturday evening, Duraiappah said the force would “pursue all avenues” in an effort to find the piece.

It is not know at this point if any arrest have been made or if any charges will be laid. Police have also not said if the stolen vehicle has been located.

With files from CP24's Bryann Aguilar.