

Nicole Ireland, The Canadian Press





Health Canada has authorized Novavax's updated COVID-19 vaccine that protects against currently circulating variants of the virus.

The protein-based vaccine, called Nuvaxovid, has been reformulated to target the JN.1 subvariant of Omicron.

It will replace the previous version of the vaccine, which targeted the XBB.1.5 subvariant of Omicron.

Health Canada recently asked provinces and territories to get rid of their older COVID-19 vaccines to ensure the most current vaccine will be used during this fall's respiratory virus season.

Earlier this week, Health Canada approved Moderna's updated mRNA COVID vaccine.

It is still reviewing Pfizer's updated mRNA vaccine, with a decision expected soon.

Sept. 19, 2024.