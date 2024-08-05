Health Canada has issued a recall for Gerber brand Oat Banana & Mango Baby Cereal due to possible Cronobacter contamination.

The affected products were sold online and in stores in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario, Quebec, Saskatchewan and possibly other provinces and territories.

The cereal was sold in 227 g packages with a best-before date of May 30, 2025.

Health Canada says people should not consume the recalled product and should throw it out or return it to the location where it was purchased.

The agency says food contaminated with Cronobacter may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick, and in rare cases it can cause serious or fatal infections.

It adds the bacteria can be especially harmful to newborns, and has been associated with severe intestinal infections and blood poisoning.

