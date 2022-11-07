

The Canadian Press





Some drug companies in Canada are reporting shortages of antibiotics commonly used to treat children.

Health Canada says that four pharmaceutical companies are experiencing shortages of drugs that contain amoxicillin, an antibiotic medication that’s commonly used to treat children with bronchitis, pneumonia and ear infections.

The federal agency says however that there are eight other drug producers offering medication with amoxicillin that are not currently reporting any issues with supply.

The antibiotics shortage comes amid an unseasonably early surge in illnesses among children, with pediatric hospitals in Ottawa, Toronto and Montreal reporting a high number of visits to emergency rooms.

The issue is not unique to Canada, as the Food and Drug Administration in the United States is also reporting a shortage of amoxicillin due to an increased demand for the drug.

Health Canada said in a statement Friday it will follow up with the companies reporting shortages and it will "take action” alongside drug manufacturers, provinces and territories to address supply concerns if needed.