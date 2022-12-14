

OTTAWA - Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says he and his provincial counterparts agree privately on what needs to be done to improve health care, but that the ball is in the premiers' court to accept a deal for more funding from Ottawa.

Talks between federal and provincial politicians have stalled against a backdrop of overwhelmed pediatric hospitals and health-worker burnout that has plunged Canada's system into a crisis.

Provinces and territories have demanded an increase to the Canada Health Transfer, which is the main source of federal funds that flow into provincial health systems, but the prime minister says that will happen only if the provinces agree to reform and improve those systems.

Duclos met with provincial and territorial health ministers last month, where he says they achieved consensus about what needs to be done, but premiers have refused to sign off.

Provincial premiers says they cannot agree on a deal until they meet as a group with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who will not commit to such a meeting.

Duclos says he's sure the health ministers will be able reach an agreement if premiers allow it.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2022.