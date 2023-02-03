A Durham Regional Police Service deputy chief has been charged following an investigation by the Ontario Civilian Police Commission (OCPC).

In a news release issued Friday, the OCPC said Deputy Chief Dean Bertrim is facing one count of deceit under the Police Services Act.

The agency added that Bertrim had been served with a Notice of Hearing and a Notice of Particulars.

No other details about the alleged conduct were released, but the OCPC said as a result of its investigation, which began in 2019, it “determined that a hearing into the allegations is warranted.”

The OCPC is a quasi-judicial agency that hears appeals, adjudicates applications, conducts investigations and resolves disputes regarding the oversight and provision of policing services.

The agency has set no date for a hearing.

Meanwhile, the Durham Regional Police Services Board said in a statement that it supports Bertrim continuing as deputy chief.

“The Board is committed to upholding public trust and accountability for policing in Durham Region. It is essential that the community have confidence that police officers are held to the highest standards of ethical conduct. It is also important that the Board support and defend the principles of fairness and integrity for all of its members, including its most senior leaders,” the statement read.

“On balance and consideration of these factors, and in light of Deputy Chief Bertrim’s exemplary leadership over the last four years, the Board supports his continued functioning in his current role.”