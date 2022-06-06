Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto and the surrounding areas ahead of potentially “significant rainfall” and accompanying thunderstorms.

The rain will start falling Monday night and continue until at least Tuesday evening, the agency said in a news release.

“Showers and occasional thunderstorms are expected to move across the region as a cold front approaches from the west,” Environment Canada said.

Rainfall amounts are expected to total 25 to 50 millimetres and could be even higher in areas that experience thunderstorms.

The rain should stop falling by Tuesday evening at the earliest in the wake of the aforementioned cold front.

Environment Canada said there is some uncertainty regarding the track and timing of the cold front, which could affect the exact timing and total rainfall amounts. Rainfall warnings may also be issued, if required.

Other areas under the special weather statement include Hamilton, Halton and Peel regions, Niagara, as well as York and Durham regions.

Current average temperatures in the Greater Toronto Area are hovering below the 20 degrees Celsius mark.

Those temperatures are expected to drop Tuesday night to the low 10s before inching back up on Wednesday.