A special weather statement has been issued for Toronto today ahead of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.

Environment Canada says rainfall amounts of between 30 and 50 millimetres are possible today.

“Showers and thunderstorms are forecast to move across the area today,” the national weather agency said in its advisory.

“Isolated amounts exceeding 50 mm will also be possible in some locations.”

Environment Canada says rainfall warnings may be issued in some areas.

Showers are also in the forecast on Friday but will clear out before the weekend arrives.

Toronto will see sunshine and a high of 25 C on Saturday.