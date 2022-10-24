There are a significant number of new faces on Toronto's city council after Monday's election.

Here is a list of who will be representing Torontonians at city hall.

Mayor: John Tory

Ward 1 Etobicoke North: Vincent Chrisanti

Ward 2 Etobicoke Centre: Incumbent Stephen Holyday

Ward 3 Etobicoke-Lakeshore: Amber Morley

Ward 4 Parkdale-High Park: Incumbent Gord Perks

Ward 5 York South-Weston: Undecided

Ward 6 York Centre: Incumbent James Pasternak

Ward 7 Humber River-Black Creek: Incumbent Anthony Perruzza

Ward 8 Eglinton-Lawrence: Incumbent Mike Colle

Ward 9 Davenport: Alejandra Bravo

Ward 10 Spadina-Fort York: Ausma Malik

Ward 11 University-Rosedale: Undecided

Ward 12 Toronto-St Paul’s: Incumbent Josh Matlow

Ward 13 Toronto Centre: Chris Moise

Ward 14 Toronto-Danforth: Incumbnt Paula Fletcher

Ward 15 Don Valley West: Incumbent Jaye Robinson

Ward 16 Don Valley East: Jon Burnside

Ward 17 Don Valley North: Incumbent Shelley Carroll

Ward 18 Willowdale: Lily Cheng

Ward 19 Beaches-East York: Incumbent Brad Bradford

Ward 20 Scarborough Southwest: Incumbent Gary Crawford

Ward 21 Scarborough Centre: Incumbent Michael Thompson

Ward 22 Scarborough-Agincourt: Incumbent Nick Mantas

Ward 23 Scarborough North: Jamaal Myers

Ward 24 Scarborough-Guildwood: Incumbent Paul Ainslie

Ward 25 Scarborough-Rouge Park: Incumbent McKelvie