The list of government-approved quarantine hotels in Canada has grown substantially since the new regulations were put in place a month ago.

Since mid-February, travellers flying into Canada have had to get tested for COVID-19 upon arrival at an airport and stay in a government-sanctioned hotel at their own expense while they wait for their results.

The wait for test results could take up to three days.

While some hotels will allow travelers to book with them directly, people can also reserve a spot using this toll-free number within North America (1-800-294-8253) or this collect number outside of North America (1-613-830-2992).

Not complying with the rules could result in a $3,000 per-day fine.

Here is the list of government-approved quarantine hotels for travelers flying in to Toronto Pearson International Airport:

• Alt Hotel Pearson Airport (online booking available)

• Comfort Inn Toronto Airport

• Courtyard Mississauga-Airport Corporate Centre West (online booking available, use CGV corporate code)

• Courtyard by Marriott Toronto Airport

• Crowne Plaza Toronto Airport (online booking available)

• Doubletree by Hilton Toronto Airport (online booking available)

• Doubletree by Hilton Toronto Airport West (online booking available)

• Embassy Suites by Hilton Toronto Airport (online booking available)

• Fairfield Inn and Suites Toronto Airport (online booking available)

• Four Points by Sheraton Toronto Airport (online booking available)

• Hampton Inn and Suites Toronto Airport (online booking available)

• Hampton Inn by Hilton Toronto Airport Corporate Centre (online booking available)

• Hilton Garden Inn Toronto Airport West/Mississauga

• Hilton Garden Inn Toronto Airport (online booking available)

• Holiday Inn Toronto-Airport East

• Holiday Inn Toronto International Airport (online booking available)

• Sheraton Gateway Hotel in Toronto International Airport (online booking available)

• Sheraton Toronto Airport Hotel and Conference Centre (online booking available)

• Toronto Airport Marriott Hotel (online booking available)

• TownePlace Suites by Marriott Mississauga-Airport Corporate Centre