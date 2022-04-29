Several events will be taking place in the city this weekend, prompting officials to close roads and divert some transit bus routes.

Here's a list of the closures on Saturday and Sunday.

TORONTO MARATHON

The marathon will take place on Sunday and will begin at Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue, concluding at The Exhibition Place. Thousands of participants from all around the world are expected to attend. The race will impact numerous city streets.

The TTC said several bus and streetcar routes will be impacted by the marathon.

13 Avenue Rd

19 Bay

11 Bayview

14 Glencairn

26 Dupont

28 Bayview South

29/329 Dufferin

33 Forest Hill

34/334 Eglinton East

51 Leslie

54/354 Lawrence East

56 Leaside

65 Parliament

66B Prince Edward

72B Pape

75 Sherbourne

80 Queensway

84/384/984 Sheppard West

85/385 Sheppard East

96 Wilson

97/320 Yonge

98 Willowdale Senlac

121 Esplanade – River

124 Sunnybrook

127 Davenport

162 Lawrence-Donway

165 Weston Rd

501 Queen

504A King

504D King

509 Harbourfront

510 Spadina

511 Bathurst

512 St Clair

POLICE MEMORIAL CEREMONY

Also on Sunday, the Ontario Police Memorial Foundation will hold its 23rd annual Ceremony of Remembrance at Queen's Park.

The event, which pays tribute to fallen police officers, will start at 11 a.m.

The following road closures will be in effect from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Queen's Park Crescent East from Bloor Street West to College Street

Queen's Park Crescent West from Bloor Street West to College Street

Hoskin Avenue from St. George Street to Queen's Park Crescent West (local only)

Grosvenor Street from Surrey Place to Queen's Park Crescent East (local only)

St. Joseph Street to be closed at St Thomas Street and traffic will redirected to Bay Street West (local only)

Charles Street to close at St. Thomas Street and traffic will be redirected to Bloor Street West (local only)

The TTC said 13 Avenue Rd and 94 Wellesley buses will be diverted to accommodate the ceremony.

WEEKEND PROTESTS

Toronto police said they will have an enhanced presence in the downtown core this weekend due to about 14 planned protests.

Police added that there will be rolling road closures.

TTC

On Saturday, there will be no subway service on Line 1 between Lawrence and St. Clair stations due to the construction of the Eglinton Crosstown LRT. Shuttle buses will be running.

WEATHER

It will be mainly sunny on Saturday with a high of 14 C. It will be a different story on Sunday. Environment Canada said showers will be in the forecast and the high will be 9 C.