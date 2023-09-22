

Nojoud Al Mallees, The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday that Canada is making a multi-year commitment to provide steady support to Ukraine, including hundreds of millions of dollars for new armoured vehicles.

The two countries also signed a modernized trade deal, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits the country for the first time since Russia's full-scale assault of Ukraine began last year.

A spokeswoman for Trade Minister Mary Ng said the new deal does not include substantial changes on market access, but adds services and investment clauses to the agreement, along with progressive language around labour standards and gender equality.

Meanwhile, the multi-year commitment includes $650 million over three years for 50 armoured vehicles that are to be built in London, Ont.

Friday's announcement brings Canada's total committed support to Ukraine to more than $9.5 billion since the beginning of 2022, according to a news release.

The new commitment comes as Ukraine seeks longer-term support from allies and worries emerge that some countries' support may begin to waver as the war drags on.

Earlier this week, Poland's prime minister said his country is no longer sending arms to Ukraine as a trade dispute between the neighbouring states escalates and his populist party faces pressure from the far right in the upcoming national election.

G7 countries promised in July to reach individual agreements with Ukraine to provide long-term military help.

In addition to new funding, the federal government has also announced the allocation of part of the $500 million of support Canada announced in June.

Those fundswill go toward providing 35 drone cameras to Ukraine, as well as sendingCanadian trainers to help Ukrainian pilots and maintenance workers use donated fighter jets.

Canada is also providing additional funding toward other initiatives in support of Ukraine,including mental-health care and non-governmental organizations.

Money will go toward strengthening nuclear security measures at the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone and replacing equipment destroyed or stolen by Russia when it occupied the site in 2022.

Friday's announcement includes a further crackdown on Russia with a new round of sanctions.

Ottawa says it is placing 63 new sanctions on individuals and entities involved in Russia's nuclear sector, the illegal transfer and custody of Ukrainian children and the generation and dissemination of disinformation and propaganda.

Canada and Ukraine say they will be working with international partners to establish a working group that would provide advice to decision-makers on the seizure of Russian assets, including assets of the country's central bank.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2023.

- With files from the Associated Press.