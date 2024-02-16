Some businesses will be closed this Monday due to the Family Day long weekend.

In Ontario, Family Day is one of the nine statutory holidays observed in Ontario – but it is not federally recognized.

There are a lot of things to do this Family Day long weekend, like the Canadian International Auto Show at the Metro Convention Centre and Winter Stations at Woodbine Beach.

As residents take advantage of the extra long weekend to see loved ones, drivers in Toronto will want to take note that they can no longer park for free on the street. Toronto police decided to change this for all statutory holidays, citing the “evolving needs of our growing city, where the demand for parking has significantly increased.”

Banks, schools, government offices and libraries will be closed, but Canada Post offices will be open. Here is what will be open and closed on Family Day in Toronto this year.

Grocery

Open

Loblaws at 60 Carleton Street from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Rabba Fine Foods is open 24/7

Whole Foods at 87 Avenue Road from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wine Rack stores

Closed

Most grocery stores, including Costco

LCBO and The Beer Store locations

Attractions

Aga Khan Museum from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The Art Gallery of Ontario from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Casa Loma, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

CN Tower from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Hockey Hall of Fame from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ontario Science Centre from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Toronto Zoo from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ripley’s Aquarium from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The Royal Ontario Museum from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

All Cineplex movie theatres

Transit

The TTC will run on its holiday schedule with service starting at around 6 a.m. Any routes that don’t typically run on Sundays, will not run on Family Day

GO Trains will operate on its Saturday schedule on Monday

Shopping

Open

Toronto Eaton Centre from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

CF Markville from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Square One from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Closed