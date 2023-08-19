

The Associated Press





Canada's Heritage Minister is calling on Meta to allow people to share news articles on Facebook and Instagram as thousands flee wildfires that have devoured homes in British Columbia and the Northwest Territories.

Pascale St-Onge says Meta's decision to continue blocking Canadian news articles on its two massive platforms is "reckless.

In a Friday post to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, she said those threatened by the out-of-control fires need more access to news about what's happening.

St-Onge is calling on Meta to reinstate news sharing immediately, "for the safety of Canadians facing this emergency."

British Columbia and Northwest Territories have declared states of emergencies as raging forest fires encroach on cities including West Kelowna, B.C., and the territorial capital of Yellowknife.

Meta blocked Canadian news on its social media sites earlier this month in response to federal legislation requiring some tech giants to pay for news content shared or repurposed on their platforms.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 19, 2023.