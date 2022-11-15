A high-ranking Toronto police officer is facing misconduct charges after she allegedly interfered in the police investigation into a collision involving her nephew.

The non-criminal Police Service Act charges against 11 Division Unit Commander Joyce Schertzer date back to an incident that occurred on May 1.

Hearing documents obtained by CP24 allege that Schertzer was working at 11 Division when she received a call from her daughter, who told her that her nephew had been in a “bad accident.”

The documents allege that Schertzer arranged for an officer from her division to be “dispatched” to 14 Division where the crash occurred, circumventing the usual priority system “to the benefit of your family.”

Schertzer then attended the scene herself and became “actively involved in the investigation,” the documents allege.

“While on scene, you were the first to speak to your nephew. You gathered information about the collision and became actively involved in the investigation. You then had a private conversation with the investigating officer and your nephew was advised he could leave the scene,” the documents state.

The hearing documents point out that it was necessary for members of the specialized Toronto Police Traffic Services unit to attend the scene due to the fact that the vehicle had damaged city property.

However, the documents allege that the officer tasked with leading the investigation “did not have the opportunity to determine whether alcohol might be a contributing factor” due to the fact that the driver had been permitted to leave the scene.

“The investigation was interrupted as a result of your nephew being removed from the scene,” the documents state. “As the senior officer and supervisor on scene, you failed to ensure that a thorough investigation was conducted into the collision. In addition, you failed to make notes of the statement provided by the driver, your nephew.”

Schertzer is a former homicide detective who is second in command at 11 Division.

She is charged with discreditable conduct, insubordination and neglect of duty in connection with the May incident.

Her first appearance before the police tribunal was scheduled for Tuesday morning.

None of the charges have been proven before the tribunal.

CP24.com did reach out to Schertzer for comment on Tuesday morning but did not immediately hear back.