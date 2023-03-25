Crews from the province’s hydro company are currently working to restore power to more than 20,000 customers across southern Ontario.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m., Hydro One posted a tweet about the 200-plus outages, which spokesperson Tiziana Baccega Rosa told CP24 are caused by "persistent high winds."

Our crews are responding to outages caused by high winds as quickly and safely as possible. Customers can report an outage by texting 92887 (WATTS), or through our outage map: https://t.co/uh99wpXRms. We appreciate everyone’s patience. #ONstorm pic.twitter.com/Onj40xrk46 — Hydro One (@HydroOne) March 25, 2023

A map of exactly where the power is out can be found on Hydro One’s outage map on its website and app. The company’s outage tools are being updated every 10 minutes as information comes in from crews on the ground.

Customers can report an outage by texting 92887 (WATTS), through the company’s outage map and app, or by calling 1-800-434-1235.

People are being reminded to stay clear of any fallen power lines. Anyone who spots a fallen line is advised to keep at least 10 metres back, even if it does not appear to be live. Anyone who sees a fallen power line should call 911 or Hydro One at the above number.

The utility said it expects to restore most of the power overnight.

Environment Canada has issued wind warnings for several parts of the province, including Kingston, Prince Edward, Niagara, Hamilton, London, Middlesex, and Chatham-Kent and Windsor. The national weather agency said those areas could see strong southwesterly winds gusting up to 90 or 100 km/h beginning Saturday evening.

With files from The Canadian Press.