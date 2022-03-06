High winds prompted police to close at least two stretches of roadway in downtown Toronto on Sunday.

Toronto police said that winds were blowing construction material onto the roadway on YOnge Street between Asquith and Yorkville avenues.

The area is closed to vehicles as of 12 p.m. Sunday.

To the south, firefighters said scaffolding at Portland and Adelaide streets was at risk of collapse due to high winds.

Later, police said debris on the roadways was cleared and Portland and Adelaide reopened to traffic.

Elsewhere in the GTA, high winds have prompted police to close the QEW in both directions at the Burlington Skyway.

Environment Canada said Toronto could see wind gusts of up to 100 kilometres per hour for much of Sunday.

Toronto police ask residents who spot trees downed due to wind to call 311 if there are no injuries.