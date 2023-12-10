The eastbound lanes of Highway 401 at the Don Valley Parkway/Highway 404 are closed after pedestrian was struck by a driver early Sunday morning.

The collision happened around 2:15 a.m. on Highway 401 between Warden Avenue and Kennedy Road.

The OPP said that the driver of a transport truck hit a pedestrian.

Paramedics told CP24 that they responded to the scene, but did not transport anyone to the hospital.

Police have not provided further details about this crash.

They are, however, asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash or anyone with dashcam footage to contact them at 416-235-4981, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

More to come. This is a developing story.