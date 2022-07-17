Highway 401 has reopened east of Oshawa after being shut down due to a large fire that sent smoke billowing over the highway.

Passersby began sharing images of heavy smoke coming from the scene at around 6:30 p.m.

Durham police confirmed crews were responding to a blaze on Courtice Court, in the area of Courtice Road and Baseline Road West.

It is not yet clear what exactly is burning or how the fire started. Police said a media officer would provide further details later in the evening.

There is no word so far on any possible injuries.

Highway 401 was closed in both directions between Harmony Road in Oshawa and Highway 418 because of the fire, Ontario Provincial Police said in a tweet. The southbound lanes of Highway 418 were also closed between Regional Highway 2 and Highway 401.

Shortly before 8 p.m. OPP said all lanes had reopened.