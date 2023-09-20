Highway 407 crash in Oshawa sends one person to hospital with life-threatening injuries
Police are on the scene of a serious collision on Highway 407 in Oshawa. (Chopper 24)
Published Wednesday, September 20, 2023 7:29PM EDT
One person has been critically injured in a rollover crash on Highway 407 in Oshawa.
Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said it happened on the eastbound lanes near Simcoe Street around 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
He said an individual was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police are advising drivers that there will be delays in the area as they investigate the collision.