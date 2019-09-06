

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





The OPP says a person has died after an unspecified incident in the southbound lanes of Highway 410 that has prompted a closure.

Peel Regional Police officers said they were originally called to Highway 410 south at Derry Road in Mississauga for reports of a vehicle on fire at 4:24 a.m.

Fire crews were called to the scene and at some point later a person was pronounced dead.

The exact circumstances of what transpired are not known.

The OPP says southbound vehicle traffic is being forced off the highway at Derry Road.

The ramp from Steeles Avenue is also closed.