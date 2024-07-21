Highway 427 northbound closed at Finch after pedestrian struck and killed
All northbound lanes of Highway 427 are blocked at Finch Avenue due to a fatal collision involving a pedestrian on July 21. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)
Published Sunday, July 21, 2024 10:54PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, July 21, 2024 11:29PM EDT
All northbound lanes of Highway 427 are blocked at Finch Avenue due to a fatal collision involving a pedestrian.
The collision happened on Sunday night around 10 p.m.
Police are on scene.
Toronto paramedics told CTV News Toronto said that one victim was pronounced deceased on scene.
Currently, the on-ramp from eastbound Finch to northbound Highway 427 is also closed.
The closure is expected to last several hours, the OPP said.
COLLISION/ROADCLOSURE: #Hwy427 NB at Finch in #Toronto all lanes closed due to a fatal collision involving a pedestrian. On-ramp from Finch EB to Hwy 427 NB is also closed. Highway is expected to be closed for several hours. #TorontoOPP investigating. ^nm pic.twitter.com/cKw2bbImTK— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) July 22, 2024