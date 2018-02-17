

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police say that they believe the suspect in a deadly hit-and-run in Mississauga on Thursday night “likely panicked” after striking a pedestrian that was crossing without the right of way.

Layla Wilke, 61, was crossing Mavis Road in the vicinity of Knotty Pine Grove at around 8:40 p.m. when she was hit by a southbound vehicle.

That vehicle, described as a small white car, did not remain at the scene.

Police identified the victim on Saturday "in the hopes that a family member will contact police."

In a news release issued on Saturday morning, police also said that they have recovered video from the area of the collision and now believe that the driver ‘panicked’ after striking Wilke.

Police are continuing to appeal to the driver come forward.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who has dashboard video footage of the incident is asked to contact investigators with the Major Collision Bureau at (905) 453-2121, ext. 3710.