Homicide detectives called in to investigate suspicious death in Mississauga
Police vehicles are shown at the scene of a suspicious death investigation in the Glenn Hawthorne Boulevard and Hurontario Street area of Mississauga on Saturday. (Shanelle Kaul)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, May 23, 2020 8:00AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, May 23, 2020 9:42AM EDT
Homicide detectives have been called in to investigate what is being described as a “suspicious death” in Mississauga.
Police say that officers were called to a building in the Glenn Hawthorne Boulevard and Hurontario Street area at around 12:20 a.m. after an adult male was found deceased inside.
Police say that the scene has since been secured and that officers are awaiting the arrival of detectives from the Peel Regional Police Homicide Bureau.
The cause of death is not immediately clear.