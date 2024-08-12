Homicide detectives are investigating the disappearance of a Markham real estate agent who was reported missing under suspicious circumstances on Friday.

Yuk-Ying Anita Mui, a real estate agent in the Toronto area, was reported missing on Aug. 9, according to a release issued on Monday by York Regional Police.

Mui’s family said they last saw her at approximately 9:30 a.m. that morning, when she left her home in the area of Baycliffe Road and Warden Avenue. They spoke to her again just over an hour later, but have not seen or heard from her since, the release states.

Later that day, investigators found Mui’s vehicle, a white 2024 Mercedes-Benz, in the area of Finch and Warden avenues in Toronto.

Mui is described as a Chinese woman with shoulder-length black hair and brown eyes. She is about five-foot-six and 130 lbs.

Police say Mui’s family is concerned for her well-being.

“This is out of character for her and the circumstances surrounding her disappearance are being treated as suspicious,” the release reads.

Mui’s disappearance comes just over a week after the remains of another missing Markham woman, Ying Zhang, were found about 90 minutes north of Toronto. Zhang was reported missing from the area of Woodbine Avenue and Steelcase Road, just a short drive south of where Mui was last seen.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the disappearance to contact them at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865 or homicide@yrp.ca.