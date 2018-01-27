

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Homicide detectives with Peel Regional Police have been called in to investigate the death of a woman at a home in Brampton.

Police were called to a unit of a building on Hockley Path, in the area of Bovaird Drive East and Highway 410, at around 7:20 p.m.

The woman was found with obvious signs of trauma and police are calling her death suspicious.

Neighbours reported heavy police activity in the area around the home.

Police have said they don’t believe there’s any public safety concern in connection with the incident.