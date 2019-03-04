

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A 42-year-old man has been taken into custody in connection with a suspicious death in North Toronto on Monday.

Emergency crews were called to a residence on Broadway Avenue, which is in the area of Mount Pleasant Road and Eglinton Avenue, at around 2 p.m.

Upon arrival at the scene, Toronto paramedics said they located a person without vital signs.

Toronto police later confirmed that one person had died and said homicide detectives had been called in to investigate the matter. The cause of death has not been released.

No charges have been laid.

Roads have been blocked off in the area as an investigation is conducted.