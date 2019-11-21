

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Homicide detectives have now released a graphic video of a deadly hit-and-run in East York as they continue to try to track down suspects who police say “intentionally struck” the teenage victim.

Sixteen-year-old Matthew Dreaver was killed in the early morning hours of Oct. 7 after police said he was deliberately struck by an SUV in the area of Woodbine Avenue and O’Connor Drive.

A disturbing video, which was publicly released by police with the consent of the victim's family, shows Dreaver caught under the wheels of a dark-coloured SUV while being dragged for some distance.

The vehicle then turns around and drives past the victim's lifeless body before leaving the scene.

Police said the suspects fled the area, driving northbound on Woodbine Avenue, eastbound on O’Connor Drive, and finally eastbound on St. Clair Avenue East.

The teen was rushed to hospital without vital signs and was later pronounced dead.

Det. Leslie Dunkley previously told reporters that prior to the collision, Dreaver and his friend were involved in an interaction with two occupants of a vehicle parked at 1500 Woodbine Avenue.

According to investigators, the two boys left the area but were located by the suspects several minutes later near Cedarvale and Bracebridge avenues.

Dunkley said a passenger got out of the vehicle and chased Dreaver and his friend, who ran toward a community centre.

The suspects caught up with the pair, police said, and Dreaver was subsequently struck by the SUV.

Speaking to CTV News Toronto last month, Dreaver's mother said she hoped that the suspects would surrender to allow the family to move on.

“You didn’t have to kill my son," she said. "There’s no reason to kill people. There’s no reason and you’re going to be paying the price for it."

Releasing video could lead to more tips: police

Investigators have described the vehicle as a 2007 to 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe that is either dark blue or black in colour.

The vehicle may also have front-end damage.

An image of a vehicle similar to the one the suspects were driving has also been distributed to the public by Toronto police.

The driver of the vehicle is believed to be a white male who is between the ages of 20 and 35 years old and has a round face, short, balding hair, and is approximately five-foot-ten to five-foot-eleven.

The passenger is described by investigators as a white male who is either bald or has short hair. His weight and height are similar to the first suspect, police said.

Const. Victor Kwong said police took the unusual step of releasing the video in an effort to help generate new tips.

He added that the video makes it clear that the hit-and-run was a deliberate act of violence and not a traffic accident.

Kwong noted that the video would not have been released unless detectives thought there was investigative value.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.